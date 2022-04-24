Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $255.06 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

