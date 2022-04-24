Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.41 Million in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

