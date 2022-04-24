Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

