Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $427.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

