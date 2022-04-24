Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 673.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.41. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.78.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

