eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10,863.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

