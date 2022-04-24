Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,094 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,237,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $65.25 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

