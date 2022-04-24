Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

