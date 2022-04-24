Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 822 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,004,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,065,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Toro by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

