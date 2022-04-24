Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON opened at $190.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

