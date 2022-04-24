Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

