Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 648.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

