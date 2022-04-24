Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 224.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $309.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

