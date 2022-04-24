Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $308,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,277,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,155.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 228,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.73 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

