Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $250,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NYSE LTHM opened at $22.35 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

