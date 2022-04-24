Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 590 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.97. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

