Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $51.58 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.