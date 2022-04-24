Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,818 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 447.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after buying an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

