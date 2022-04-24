Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

