Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,781.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,783.75 ($49.23).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 3,121 ($40.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,049.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,977.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

