RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RIOCF opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.