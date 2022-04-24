Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2599 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRXGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Drax Group (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.