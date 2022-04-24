Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 740 ($9.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 650 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

