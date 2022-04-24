Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

EXETF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

