Brokerages Set Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Target Price at GBX 173.33

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

Several analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

