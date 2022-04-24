Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0634 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

