Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.