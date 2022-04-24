Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($7.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SHA stock opened at €5.35 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.68. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

