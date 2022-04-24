Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

