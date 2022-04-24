Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

