Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.