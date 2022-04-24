Analysts Set Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Price Target at $284.35

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.35.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NTDOY opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

