H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $157.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

