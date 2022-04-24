Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $84.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.18.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

