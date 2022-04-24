PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.90 EPS.

NYSE PPG opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

