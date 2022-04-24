CMS Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.76 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

