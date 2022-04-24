NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7325 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 146.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Shares of NEP opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

