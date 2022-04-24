Cadre Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

