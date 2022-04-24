Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.58.

Shares of CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 89.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $39,601,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

