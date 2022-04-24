Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.58.

Carvana stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 1-year low of $79.28 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $39,601,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

