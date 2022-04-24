Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.58.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 111.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.