Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. Masco Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

