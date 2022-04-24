Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $103.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

