Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

