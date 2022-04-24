Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 51,804 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 51,804 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $37.47 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.