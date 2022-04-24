Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $368,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,680,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 927,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,439,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,951,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $119.43 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.