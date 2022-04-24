Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

NYSE:ADM opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

