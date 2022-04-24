The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 676 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.
The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.