Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 195,257 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

