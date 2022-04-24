PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $79.39.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,998,469 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.